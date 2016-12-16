Safety in the home this Christmas

The festive period is almost upon us again and I’m sure many of us are very busy preparing for Christmas and the New Year.

In our homes, hidden in attics, cupboards and under beds away from sight will be gifts and little luxuries for our loved ones and friends (maybe one or two for ourselves). In a low crime rate area such as ours, the chances of becoming a victim of crime are low, but taking a few little extra precautions will do no harm, so here is some basic advice to consider;

When you are busy and out and about working, partying or preparing for the festivities make sure that your property is secured and all windows and doors are shut and locked where possible.

Make sure any gifts or valuables are out of sight and that any cash you have in your home is kept to a minimum.

Always lock your doors and secure windows when you retire for bed though keep your keys handy in case you need to make a quick exit. I would also recommend locking your doors and securing your windows whenever you are at home, even through the day (again making sure your keys are handy). Use door chains, if fitted, when answering your door.

When out, its worth considering having lamps on timers and of course if you have an alarm make sure to set it. If you’re having a house party with a lot of guests make sure you know who everyone is.