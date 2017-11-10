Round table donate to community group

Newton Stewart and District Round Table have donated £250 to the Women of Minnigaff and Newton Stewart community group.

Pictured from left to right: NSDRT chairman Mr Jamie Taylor, Women of Minnigaff Co-Ordinater and Treasurer Mrs Laura McGaw, NSDRT Secretary Mr Paul Sutherland.

Chairman Jamie Taylor of NSDRT said: “They are exactly the sort of group we look to support. They are actively involved in making the community a better place to live in. This is evidenced by the hard work the ladies have put in around Newton Stewart.”