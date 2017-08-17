Rotary club hosts its cycling sportive

The Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright held their annual Cycle Sportive on Saturday the 12th of August.

The event was once again a resounding success.

This unusual design is powered by the arms.

One hundred and eighty one riders entered, with a choice of distances 30mile, 67miles and 103miles with feed stations on the courses and hot food and refreshments at the finish supplied by the ladies of The Inner Wheel of Kirkcudbright.

Over the seven years the event has run, £28000 has been raised for the charities the event supports, Killie Can Cycle and Jole Rider.

This will allow them to supply many more bikes to children in Africa, where many have a journey to school of several miles, making a bike a necessity if they are to gain an education.

The event also supports local youth services.

The Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright hope to run the event again on Saturday 11th August 2018 - confirmation and further information can be obtained from their website: www.gallowayrecyclesportive.co.uk or Facebook- Galloway Recycle Sportive

This year riders came from as far afield as Edinburgh and Cornwall to support the event.

The oldest participant being 79 years old, so get your bikes out for the event next year you are never too old to ride.