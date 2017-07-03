Rotary award for young ambassadors

Kirkcudbright Rotary Club have, in the past, offered financial support to young people who have wished to engage on worthwhile projects that will help communities. The Club has recently decided to support Asia Fairnie and Jazmin Cain who are about to begin a two week project in Spain helping young Spanish children learn English.

The Kirkcudbright Academy students are both leading members of The Gatehouse Bunker and Bunkeroo. Asia is a Saltire Volunteer Ambassador and Jazmin a Sports Ambassador. As members of The Gatehouse Bunker both girls have completed their 500 hours of volunteering to gain their Saltire Award certificates and both are now participating in the TGB Young Leaders Programme.

Pictured is Outgoing Club President Chris Ingram presenting cheques to Asia (left) and Jazmin.