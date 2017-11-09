Robin Hood and Jock will walk all the way to the Cenotaph in London

If you noticed an eight foot tall statue of a Scottish soldier being towed through Newton Stewart this afternoon and wondered what it was about, here’s the reason.

Robin Hood, from New Galloway, not Nottingham Forest, is the head of the forces’ charity Southwest Scotland RnR and he is hoping to raise £10,000 for the charity by towing ‘Jock’ all the way to the Cenotaph in London by November 11th next year.

Robin has made a special cart and harness to pull the 20-stone statue the 450 miles south to mark the centenary of the end of World War One in London.

‘Jock’ is the charity organisation’s mascot and was carved in Dumfries, where Robin will start his epic journey from on October 1, 2018. In the meantime he is visiting local town and villages to raise awareness of his challenge and has already raised £2300 thanks the generosity of the people of Galloway.

The SWS RnR charity helps soldiers injured when fighting with the Forces to recover from their injuries and get back to work by providing funds for them to retrain as HGV drivers or in the security sector.

Last year, Robin brought the statue to Aldi’s car park in Newton Stewart to sell badges to support the charity.

To donate online to SWS RnR go to www.justgiving.com/swsscotlandrnr or the get more information about the charity visit: www.southwestscotlandrnr.org.uk