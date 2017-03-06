RNLI shields for P&O crew at Cairnryan

Members of the RNLI Portpatrick Lifeboat Management Group Presented RNLI shields to members of P&O ferry crews and terminal staff at Cairnryan on Thursday 2 March.

The shields were presented by Lifeboat Management Group chairman Gordon Baird and box secretary Peter Walker in gratitude to the P&O terminal staff, and crew from the ferries European Causeway and European Highlander.

Pictured left to right are Peter Walker, Gareth Watson (Duty food retail services manager), Captain Donald Thornton, Gordon Baird.

Staff at Cairnryan P&O terminal, and crews on the ferries have for many years raised money for the RNLI by placing and administering collecting boxes at prominent positions throughout the terminal and on the ferries.

RNLI Portpatrick box manager Peter Walker said: “Amounts raised from the P&O collection boxes on the ships represents a significant proportion of the monies raised in the Portpatrick area boxes, and we are very grateful for the support and generosity of the P&O Crews and passengers.”