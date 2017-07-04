Relay for Life raises £66,500 to fight cancer

The Dumfries and Galloway Relay for Life at Bladnoch Park last weekend raised an astonishing £66,500 for cancer charity.

The 24-hour non-stop event saw hundreds of cancer survivors, carers, family supporters, friends and neighbours take time out to commit to helping raise money to fight cancer.

Rowan Main, Cancer Research UK; Kenny Adams, Wigtown Agricultural Society; Anne Barclay and Kate Barclay with the cheque at the Relay for Life.

One of the most moving sights was the candles of hope, that lined the circuit, glowing in the gathering gloom as night fell, all lit to remember someone special.

After it was all over for another year, organiser Anne Barclay said: “ This year teams raised £66,495.92 and in the process reached the goal of £500,000 since Relay For Life first took place here in D&G in April 2008. “It was a tremendous weekend with a fantastic atmosphere created by teams, team members, volunteers and supporters to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and give hope for those going through a cancer journey. More than 500 spectators turned out over the 24 hours to support almost 450 team members as they walked for 24 hours around Bladnoch Park and to help raise more money to fund the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK. It’s impossible to beat cancer alone but with fundraisers like Relayers, world-class scientists, researchers, doctors and nurses, there’s no doubt that cures for cancer are within our reach.

“Thanks doesn’t seem enough for the incredible effort that team captains, team members, survivors, caregivers and supporters have given to raise half a million pounds over the last 8 Relays and to the invaluable team of volunteers and committee members who have and continue to work tirelessly and quietly to make sure that Relay For Life takes place, is safe, fun and that every penny raised by teams goes directly to support the work of Cancer Research UK.

“It wouldn’t happen without the incredible community of people who support in so many different ways from fundraising to walking the track; promoting the event to building the site; and baking cakes to sponsoring equipment and time. Despite sleep deprivation and aching muscles, I hope that everyone who has given in any way, feels an overwhelming sense of pride in what they have achieved by being part of Dumfries & Galloway Relay For Life, because the funds raised are making a difference, more people are surviving cancer than ever before and more people are able to celebrate more tomorrows because of you.”