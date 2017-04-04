Rededication of ancient family chapel

There was an uplifting service on Saturday at the newly restored Maxwell Chapel at Kirkmaiden, Monreith, attended by the head of the family, Sir Michael Maxwell, Bart.

The tiny, secluded chapel, overlooking Luce Bay, has for centuries been the historic burial ground of the Maxwell family of Monrieth. But the chapel had fallen into a state of disrepair over the years, including a large hole in the roof, until it was restored recently by local craftsmen.

The special service was conduced by the Rev. Alex Currie and the guests were welcomed by Nicholas Courtney on behalf of Sir Michael. After a prayer compiled by Sir Michael’s great grandfather, The Duke of Northumberland in 1899, passages of scripture was read by his cousin Algernon Percy and his nieces Katharine and Charlotte Helmore. This was followed by a Prayer of Rededication read by the Rev. Currie.

Sir Michael’s favourite hymn ‘Abide with me’ was then gustily sung by the guests before the benediction.