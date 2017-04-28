Red Nose Day total for Stranraer store

Caring staff and customers at a Stranraer opticians have donated £577 to Comic Relief.

Staff from Specsavers on George Street organised fun activities in the run-up to Red Nose Day on 24 March. Staff encouraged customers to donate to the cause and buy their own pair of novelty red waving hand glasses.

Specsavers Stranraer store director Elaine Hawthorn said: “Everyone in the store really got into the spirit of raising money for Comic Relief and we’re very proud to have supported the cause this year. Thank you to everyone who donated – it’s very much appreciated.”

Specsavers in Stranraer joined stores nationwide to raise at least £250,000 for the charity.