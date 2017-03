Douglas-Ewart High School Fundraising on Red Nose Day

Activities to raise funds for Red Nose Day 2017 were organised by a group of S6 students at the Douglas-Ewart High School.

The Sainsbury Girls Rebecca Hughes & Nikki Adams on hand with Red Nose Day goodies

The events took place on Friday 24th March and included a Bake sale; Guess the number of sweets in the jar; and an opportunity for pupils to soak some of their teachers by throwing wet sponges at them!

A total of £404.81 was raised and has been sent to the Red Nose charity.