Queenferry Crossing thrill for Drew

Wigtownshire had a representative among the 50,000 selected to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing last weekend in the shape of farmer Drew Paton, from Aucheland Farm, near Wigtown.

Drew put his name forward for the ballot for tickets and, out of hundreds of thousands of applicants, he was one of the lucky ones to receive an invitation.

Last Saturday at 9am, in glorious sunshine, he was picked up by bus on the south side of the bridge and taken over the Forth Road Bridge to the Fife side to begin the walk over the Queensferry bridge. The walkers then had an hour to walk the 1.7 miles over the spectacular new bridge.

Afterwards, Drew said: “It was a most worthwhile experience and a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There were a lot of people walking and you were timed going over with alerts telling you how long you had left to get to the other side. Everyone was very impressed with the structure, which is very impressive close up. It was a wonderful day weather wise too.”

The Queen officially opened the Queensferry Crossing on Monday, exactly 53 years after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

The bridge, which cost £1.35bn, opened to traffic last Wednesday but closed at the weekend to allow the members of the public selected in the ballot to walk across it.

Local schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the bridge today before it closes to pedestrians for good. It will then reopen to traffic on Thursday.