Queen’s Award for Whithorn Bravehearts

Buckingham Palace officially announced this morning that the Whithorn Bravehearts Boxing Club are to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2017.

This award was created by The Queen in 2002 to mark the occasion of her Golden Jubilee, recognising excellence in voluntary activities carried out by groups in the community. It is the MBE for volunteer groups.

A spokesman for the Palace said: ”The work the group does for the community was very much admired by the independent Assessment Committee, chaired by Sir Martyn Lewis CBE and I am delighted to announce the Whithorn Bravehearts group has been selected as a recipient for The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) 2017.

“The award of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2017 represents a tremendous achievement for the organisation. We hope that everyone involved, and particularly the volunteers, feel immensely proud of the recognition that this Award represents.

A spokesman for the Bravehearts said: “Bravehearts are extremely proud to announce that we have received an award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Bravehearts are a close knit family and this award is for all our coaches, committee members, boxers, sponsors and supporters. Well done everyone!”

Members of the Whithorn Bravehearts are now invited to attend the Royal Garden Party.