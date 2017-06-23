Pupils cooking their way to national award

Kirkcudbright Academy is one of only three schools in Scotland which has been short listed for a national learning award.

Judge, Alistair McIntyre, Chair of support services for the whole of Scotland visited the school this week to meet the pupils and staff involved in the initiative.

The award is called ‘Better Eating, Better Learning’ and recognises partnerships between school catering and teaching to encourage innovation in better eating and learning in schools.

At Kirkcudbright, the initiative is led by a small team of teaching staff in partnership with the school’s Catering Manager, Mrs Poland. A variety of food activities are taking place across the school.

Pupils hold regular ‘food for focus’ tasting sessions to promote foods which help with memory and concentration. Along with Mrs Poland, pupils are planning a themed lunch days to celebrate the cultures of pupils from other countries. ‘Souper Thursdays’ have proved popular with pupils making and selling their own soups.

Now the pupils plan to launch their own School Farmshop - the first of its kind in Scotland. Planning is well underway with pupils currently developing and testing their product range of jams, pickles, fresh soups and sauces. An important aspect is ‘war on waste’ and pupils are hoping for donations of surplus fruit and veg especially if it is grown locally. If you can donate any produce for immediate use or to freeze, please contact Mrs Thorburn, Mrs Hall or Miss Carter at the school, tel 01557 330440.