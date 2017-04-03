Probus Club’s tribute to late President

Newton Stewart and District Probus Club were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and totally unexpected death of Jimmy Walker, their president and a dear friend last week.

Vice-president James Hunter announced the sad news and invited members to share a minute`s silence in memory of a “lovely man” and much-valued club member. He said Jimmy was a warm-hearted and humorous president, someone he admired greatly and the thoughts and sympathy of all club members would go out to Jimmy`s wife Morag.

Jimmy joined the Newton Stewart club in 2012, became its treasurer and served in that capacity until becoming vice-president in 2015. He took over the presidency in October 2016 and very swiftly imposed his kindly and gentle personality on the post. He will, as members unanimously agreed, be sorely missed.