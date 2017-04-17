Principals announced for RotM 2017

The principles for Wigtown Riding of the Marches 2017 have been announced.

Cornet will be Richard Oxley from Barholm Mains, Creetown. Lyndsay Wilson from Glaisnick, Kirkcowan is Cornet’s Lass, Mhairi McConnell from Barnbarroch, Whauphill is Ensign, and Rob Carr from Airyolland, Port William is Marshall.

The main day will be July 22, when the riders will set off from Wigtown County Buildings at 2pm. Horse parking will be down at Bladnoch Park by kind permission of the Wigtown Agricultural Society. The ever popular Cornet’s Ball will be on the 21st of July, tickets on sale nearer the time. If you wish to know more information on the event please follow Wigtown Riding of the Marches on Facebook. The committee would like to wish this year’s principals and followers a successful ride. Safe oot, Safe in!