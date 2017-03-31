Preparations underway for Newton Stewart Walking festival

Preparations for the 15th Newton Stewart Walking Festival are well advanced, and bookings are up on last year, according to organisers.

The popular annual event, which this year runs from May 5-11 is offering a programme of over 30 guided walks and other events exploring the wild hills, rugged coastline, rolling countryside and dark skies of Galloway.

Chair of the organising committee, Joan Mitchell, said: “This year’s programme once again emphasises what a good base for walking Newton Stewart is. We believe the festival really helps to support the “Gateway to the Galloway Hills” and “Walkers are welcome” brandings for the town.”

Already some of the most popular walks are almost fully booked, so don’t delay.

Full festival programme is available at www.walkfestnewtonstewart.com, via printed brochure in local outlets or pop into WRDC in Newton Stewart.