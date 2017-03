Port William Playgroup recently visited their local library. The children thoroughly enjoyed a “Bookbug Session” with stories, rhymes and songs.

Run by the Scottish Book Trust Bookbug gives children four free bags of books from birth to Primary 1, free sessions and library challenges.

Join your local library and ask your librarian about Bookbug’s Library Challenge. Libraries have a range of great books you can borrow for free and your baby or toddler is never too young to join!