Port William baker gets over sinking

BEING TORPEDOED WAS “QUITE TRYING”

Private Robert Lynch, Royal Scots Fusiliers, was on the troopship Ivernia, which was torpedoed and sunk on New Year’s Day 1917, just south of the island of Crete in the Mediterranean. Private Lynch wrote home to his mother in Main Street, Port William, to tell her he had spent five hours on a raft before he was rescued. He explained that although it had been ”quite a trying experience” he was “now quite well”. Previous to joining up, he had been employed with Mr William Kay baker, Port William.

THIRD TIME UNLUCKY

Wigtown solider, Private James Blair, KOSB, was back in hospital for the third time.

His wife, of Hillhead of Malzie, received a letter for the War Office telling her he was suffering from pleurisy. Private Blair, worked for Mr McKenna, Low Malzie, before enlisting in January 1915. After training he went to the Gallipoli, where he saw active service for three moths before contracting dysentery. Having been treated in Malta and England, he made a good recovery and retrained in Edinburgh as a bomber. After gaining his first-class bomber’s badge, he went to the Front for a second time, but received a shrapnel wound in the foot which disabled him for months. Again he returned to England for treatment. Early in 1917 he returned to the trenches and went down with pleurisy.