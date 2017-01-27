Port sergeant honoured in Glasgow court

Any story of a Galloway soldier appearing in another publication was duly reprinted in The Gazette, so everyone could share in both good and bad news.

The Galloway Gazette, February 17th, 1917

PORT WILLIAM SERGEANT’S BRAVERY NOTED BY HAIG

The following paragraph appeared in the Glasgow Evening News: “At the close of proceedings at Glasgow Southern Police Court, Superintendant Ord called forward to the bar Port William born soldier Sergeant John McGill, Cameron Highlanders, who was home on leave for a short time from the Front. The Superintendant introduced the sergeant to the court, he said that Sergeant McGill had been a policeman for five years in the Southern Division prior to the outbreak of war, but he had enlisted in November 1914, and he had been 18 months in the front line by February 1917, and he had been promoted during that time. Sergeant McGill had been mentioned in dispatches by the commander of the British Forces, Sir Douglas Haig, at New Year 1917 for bravery in the field.

Baillie McCulloch, the presiding magistrate in the court at that time, then warmly congratulated Sergeant McGill, remarking that it was “men like him the country needed at the present time”.

Sergeant McGill was the son of Mr and Mrs William McGill, Commercial Street, Port William.

SOCKS TO INDIAN HORSEMEN

The Palnure Work Part had sent 13 pairs of socks to the Commanding Officer of the Central Indian Horse, who were requiring them.