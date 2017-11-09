A stunning display of poppies at Sorbie Tower is causing quite a stir as well as raising funds for Poppy Scotland ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Organised by tower warden Steve Hanna and photographed by David ‘Dabby’ McCreadie’, people coming to view the poppies at the tower can also buy one of the hand-knitted poppies and add it to the display. The poppies will be sent to their owners after the display comes down, following Remembrance Sunday.

The tower will be open to visitors wishing to purchase poppies on Saturday 11th November and Sunday 12th November.