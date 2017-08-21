Poldark horses wow the crowds at country fair

TV Stunt horses wowed the crowds at one of Scotland’s most prominent country events today as Galloway Country Fair gets underway. The award-winning fair, in the heart of Dumfries and Galloway, welcomed the troop of stunt horses as the ‘mane’ attraction of its action-packed line up of entertainment.

Visitors descended on the picturesque Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate from across the region and beyond for the fair which hosted around 200 quality exhibitors and entertainers with an impressive entertainment line-up including the Atkinson Action Horses - who have appeared in TV shows Victoria and Poldark. Pictured above is Katherine Pickering on horse Ocle and Candice Carbine and horse Jay from Atkinson Action Horses.

The weekend also featured Grant Bazin, The Horse Whisperer; Owl Magic; and The Dog & Duck Show. There is also fundraising activity for official charity partner West Sound Cash for Kids.

Hundreds of Scottish artisan producers also showcased a wide variety of fashion, produce and crafts.

There were plenty of activities for visitors to try including a 4x4 route supported by headline sponsor Border Cars, gundog scurry, clay shooting, casting clinics, as well as an exciting free children’s activity zone featuring horse rides on the Blackstone Clydesdales, low ropes course, bouncy castles, Primal Bushcraft & Survival and Puppet Lab’s Forest Creatures Show.