Planning applications

STRANRAER, 26 Park Crescent, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs McCann (17/0444/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Castle Sinniness Farm, formation of earth banked silage oit and installation of underground effluent tank; applicant J S Fleming (17/0423/FUL).

PORT LOGAN, School House, erection of domestic garage/art studio; applicant Dr Sheila Hainey (17/0449/FUL).

STONEYKIRK, High Three Mark Farm, erection of general purpose agricultural building; applicant High Three Mark Farming Ltd (17/0490/FUL).

STONEYKIRK, High Three Mark Farm, formation of earth banked slurry lagoon; applicant High Three Mark Farming Ltd (17/0490/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, The Stranoch, between New Luce and Barrhill, erection of wind monitoring mast (up to 120metres high) for a temporary period of 5 years; applicant Wind Prospect Developments 2 Limited (17/0507/FUL).

KIRKINNER, 37 Main Street, installation of 4 replacement timber windows to front elevation and 1 timber window to side elevation and erection of sun parch extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr Peter Craft (17/0413/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 47 Albert Street, erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse (demolition od existing extension); applicant Mrs Catherine Kirk (17/0437/FUL).