Planning applications

STRANRAER, vacant plot adjacent Ochtrelure Way, erection of dwellinghouse and formation of access: applicant Mr and Mrs D McLellan (17/0430/FUL).

PORTPATRICK, former cable hut, Port Kale, alterations and change of use of former cable hut to holiday bothy; applicant Mr Alastair Orr-Ewing (17/0434/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Challochmun Farm Cottage, erection of extensions to dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs Sheila Stewart (17/0453/FUL).

CAIRNRYAN, The Homestead, change of use of existing shop to use ancillary to dwellinghouse (garden rest room) (retrospective); applicant Mr and Mrs Peter Barratt (17/0454/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, 4 Bruce Place, erection of extension to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs Brian McVittie 917/0447/FUL).

GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, 4 Old Posting Stables, alterations including 5 replacement windows in east elevation, 3 replacement windows in west elevation with UPVC double glazing, build up of patio door opening to form window opening and formation of pitched roof over existing flat roof of outbuilding to form extension to dwellinghouse; applicant Sue Best (17/0344/FUL).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, Little Sypland Cottage, change of use of agricultural land to form garden ground and alterations and extension to existing dwellinghouse to provide second floor accommodation; applicant Mr & Mrs Geoffrey Laing (17/0359/FUL).

TWYNHOLM,The Manse, erection of sunroom to side elevation and erection of porch to front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs A Greenwood (17/0463/FUL).