Planning applications

STONEYKIRK, Kildrochet House, alterations and extension to dwellinghouse to form attached residential annexe; applicants Mr & Mrs McCormick (17/0208/FUL).

STONEYKIRK, Kildrochet House, alterations and extension to dwellinghouse to form attached residential annexe; applicants Mr & Mrs McCormick (17/0210/LBC).

GLENLUCE, Whitecairn & Glenluce Holiday Parks, Whitecairn Farm, change of use of agricultural land to form extension to existing holiday park and siting of 39 lodges; applicant Whitecairn & Glenluce Holiday Parks (17/0230/PAN).

DRUMMORE, Sandy Point Cottage; erection of extensions to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs J & M Hannah (17/0253/FUL).

CARSPHAIRN, approx. 4.7km west of Afton Reservoir, Carsphairn Forest, two access tracks (temporary); applicant Scottish Power Energy Networks (17/0083/FUL).