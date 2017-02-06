The following planning applications have been registered this week with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

PORTPATRICK, ancillary building, adjacent to Kilairon, Heugh Road, alterations and change of use of redundant military lookout post to form holiday accommodation; Mr A Rintoul (16/1866/FUL).

NEWTON STEWART, Brewery House, 23 King Street, internal and external alterations to bring about change of use of office (class 4) to guest house (class 7), including enlargement of existing roof light and formation of additional rooflight on rear roof slope; applicant Mr & Mrs Jonathan Jolly (16/1775/LBC).

WHITHORN, 127 George Street, installation of replacement timber front door; applicant DGHP Ltd (17/0060/FUL).

WHITHORN, 127 George Street, installation of replacement timber front door; applicant DGHP Ltd (17/0061/FUL).

CREETOWN, Cambret Hill, removal of 10 existing antennas, installation of 3 new antennas and 6 transmission dishes; applicant GVA (17/0033/UTL).

BORGUE, opposite Borgue Primary School, installation of a telecommunications cabinet; applicant CATSURVEYS Group (17/0070/UTL).

NEW GALLOWAY, Ashbank, High Street, erection of extension to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs M Johnstone (17/0027/FUL).

NEW GALLOWAY, Ashbank, High Street, erection of extension to east elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs M Johnstone (17/0100/LBC).

PARTON, Galloway Sailing Centre, erection of giant swing; applicant Galloway Activity Centre (16/1782/FUL).