Planning applications

STRANRAER, 28 Ailsa Gait Way, erection of two storey extension to side elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr & Mrs G McCutcheon (17/0047/FUL).

AUCHENMALG, Craig Lodge, change of use of communal parking area to form domestic garden ground; applicant Mr Alan Gorst (16/1893/FUL).

AUCHENMALG, Craig Lodge, formation of new access; applicant Mr Alan Gorst (17/0010/FUL).

STRANRAER, 31 St John Street, change of use of office to form restaurant extension to neighbouring takeaway; applicant Mr Muhammad Akhtar (17/0012/FUL).

GLASSERTON, Kettle Cottage, installation of 9 replacement windows, formation of patio door opening and erection of extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Ms Mandy Holloway (16/1872/LBC).

MINNIGAFF, outside 6 Cumloden Road, installation of a telecommunications cabinet; applicant CATSURVEYS Group (17/0068/UTL).

GLENTROOL, Police Tower, Bennan, removal of 3 existing antennas and installation of 3 new antennas and 1 transmission dish; applicant Daly International (17/0072/UTL).

TWYNHOLM, Cumstoun House, internal alterations including reinstatement of fireside, installation of stove, relocation of boiler, formation of 2 new WC’s, new doorway, formation of 2 ensuites, install loft ladder; applicant Mr Thomas Maitland (16/1736/LBC).

KIRKCUDBRIGHT, 20-22 Union Street, removal of chimney stack, installation of replacement of 2 dormer windows and replacement roof covering; applicant Mr Robert Lamont (16/1842/LBC).

AUCHENCAIRN, Smugglers Inn, change of use of public house & manager’s accomm to 2 dwellinghouses; applicant MCH Investments (17/0002/FUL).