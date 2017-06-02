PIRSAC volunteers ‘highly commended’

Members of Port William’s volunteer lifeboat, PIRSAC, were recently in London to attend the FSB and Worldpay uk Business Awards for 2017.

PIRSAC were invited to attend the award ceremony in the famous Shakespeare Globe Theatre, after becoming the Scottish Winner for the Community Business of the Year, last month.

The charity organisation was then shortlisted from 12 regions to the final four in the UK.

At the awards ceremony they received a Highly Commended Award.

PIRSAC was represented at the ceremoney by chairman George McKenzie, secretary Helen Oxley and Alex Oxley.

Helen said: “Following a very successful event to London our trip was completed ​with a champagne reception on the London Eye!”

PIRSAC operates in Luce Bay and Wigtown Bay and is manned 365 days a year by its volunteer crew.

Recently the group was given a grant of £240,300 by Dumfries and Galloway European Fisheries Fund to build a new boatshed, buy a new boat and fully comply with the standards set by the Maritme and Coastguard Agency.The top floor houses a cafe.