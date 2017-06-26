PIRSAC’s new centre officially opened

The volunteer lifeboat crew based in Port William were beaming with pride on Saturday as their state-of-the -art new boat shed and community cafe were offically opening by the Lord Lieutenant of Wigtownshire, John Ross.

The ribbon cutting ceremony on the Harbour Green was followed by the blessing of the boat, PIRSAC 111, by the Rev. Joyce Harvey and its launch in to the waters of Luce Bay, where it was immedialty called into action after getting an alert from Belfast coastguard to attend an emergency at Garlieston Harbour, where a yacht had capsized with two people on board. Thankfully, the two on the yacht had been rescued by local boat owners and the yacht was towed back to harbour by local fisherman. Also involved in the rescue were Ballantrae CRT, Drummore CRT and the Kirkcudbright lifeboat.

Meanwhile, back on the village green emergency services vehicles were in attendance alongside craft stalls, pipers and free ice cream for kids. There was also live music to entertain the large crowd.

Invited guests attended a buffet in the community cafe, The View, after the ceremony.

PIRSAC spokesperson George McKenzie, who has led the project to get a modern rescue craft adn regenerate the harour, spoke of the history of the volunteer lifeboat.

Back in 1979, the community of Port William realised there remote location galvanised them into raising the necessary funds to buy an Inshore Rescue Boat. In 2013, the group obtained a grant of £240,300 by Dumfries and Galloway European Fisheries Fund to enable them to build a new boatshed, buy a new boat and fully comply with the standards set by the Maritme and Coastguard Agency. PIRSAC had to raise £10,000 from the community and this was achived through a variety of fundrasiers, including the buy-a-brick campaign. George thanked many people for their part in the success of the PIRSAC centre, including PIRSAC secretary Helen Oxley and Pauline Watkins who helped with the funding application.

After winning the Scottish title of Community Business of The Year for the FSB and Worldpay UK Business Awards, PIRSAC representatives travelley to London for the national finals where they were presented with a Highly Commended award in the community business section.

PIRSAC’s new boatshed’s top floor now houses a café with panoramic views acrossd Luce Bay called, very approriately, The View. This Independent Lifeboat operates in Luce Bay and Wigtown Bay it is tasked to service by Liverpool Coastguard and manned 365 days a year by its volunteer crew.