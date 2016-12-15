Penninghame christmas fayre success

Penninghame Primary 5 and 7 held a Christmas Fayre this week.

They had been organising for weeks, making crafts to sell such as snowmen piñatas, snowmen doorstops, reindeer jars and many more. They also organised some fun activities for other pupils, including a find santa stall and a bottle flip challenge. All Primary 5 and 7 pupils showed great skill in this enterprising challenge and learned a lot about making budgets and trying to make a profit.

Penninghame pupils entertain this youngster at one of the stalls. Picture by Pennninghame Primary pupils.

Families and friends from Penninghame all came along to give the classes there support and most stalls were sold out in minutes. Primary 5 and 7 at Penninghame would like to thank everyone who attended, the parents who helped out and to Tesco in Castle Douglas who donated mince pies.