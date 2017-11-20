PC White signs off after keeping the peace across Galloway

A Police Scotland constable who has pounded the streets of Newton Stewart, Stranraer and Castle Douglas in his 30-year career retired from the beat at the start of this month.

Originally for the Highlands, Allan White has become a familiar site in the region having worked for the force as a constable in many towns, including two spells in Newton Stewart, as well as with the Ports Unit in Stranraer and latterly as a community officer with Stranraer Sheriff Court.

A few weeks in to his retirement he looked back on his time in law enforcement in Galloway.

Allan said: “The thing I will miss most is the camaraderie. The company of my colleagues and all the banter and practical jokes and all that stuff but I won’t miss the night shifts and the bureaucracy!

“Although I’m not as critical of Police Scotland as other s have been, but I feel they could have been more honest with the public and say it was a cost cutting exercise instead of dressing it up. Much of the job has stayed the same but computers have changed other aspects of it.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and I plan to stay in Newton Stewart and travel round the country playing golf and spending time with friends and family. To be honest I haven’t had time to take it in that I am retires as I’ve been so busy!”