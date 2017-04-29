Past picture: Douglas Ewart High School dancers

This week’s Galloway Past Picture is the second in a series of photographs sent to the Galloway Gazette offices by Douglas Ewart High School former pupil Elizabeth Hale.

Elizabeth, who now lives in Uplawmoor, was involved in quite a few Douglas Ewart High School dancing teams in 1968 and 1969.

Can you name any of the dancers in the picture this week? If so, or if you have old pictures you would like to see featured, please contact the Galloway Gazette editorial team by email at editorial@gallowaygazette.com