Open gardens at Blackcraig for charity

There is another opportunity to see the wonderful gardens of Blackcraig, near Newton Stewart, this weekend.

On Sunday, August 13, from 1pm to 4pm, two gardens, Herouncroft and Path Cottage, are open to the public, this time to raise money for the children’s charity ‘Mary’s Meals’.

The boardwalk at Herouncroft takes you through a woodland wonderland of gunnera, rhododendrons and tree ferns, and in the lower section, greenhouses are filled with the owner’s prize winning flowers and vegetables. The herbaceous borders have filled in considerably since the last open day four years ago and are at their best at this time of the year. The additional planting of a new gravel garden enhances the lawn in front of the house.

Path Cottage rhododendrons and azaleas continue to grow; our warm, wet summer has really suited them this year. A new set of stone steps makes it easier to access the top level of the woodland area where the Himalayan lily (cardiocrinum) has just finished flowering.

Hedgehogs still visit the garden but disappointingly none have taken up residence in the special wickerwork hedgehog house. Bumble bees were in their beehive underneath the red oak until recently but have decided to relocate and can still be seen buzzing round the flowers. New pest control operatives, kittens Jasper and Trudi, will need to grow a bit more before they can tackle the less welcome visitors, the cheeky rabbits.

Refreshments will be provided under cover at Herouncroft with the usual delicious array of home baking. For a modest donation, you can also have second or third helping if you wish as there will be plenty to eat. A well stocked plant stall can be found at Path Cottage, feel free to bring along donations to the stall as well as purchasing.

Whatever the weather, the organisers are sure you will enjoy your visit and be supporting a very worthy cause at the same time.

Blackcraig can be found approximately one mile east of Newton Stewart off the A75. Just follow the signs.