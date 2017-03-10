One person’s trash is another’s treasure

The TV series Money for Nothing returned this week for its third series. This weekday afternoon programme on BBC1 at 3.45pm will be with us for five weeks.

It is presented by Sarah Moore and narrated by Arthur Smith. In each of the programmes Sarah manages to rescue three items which were destined for the skip. She has received special permission to persuade the owner of something they no longer require, to give it to her in the hope that she might be able to turn it into cash. However once something ends up in a skip then then it is too late. Of the three items selected each episode, Sarah hands two of them over to experts to work their transformation magic. The third item she alters herself to turn it into something new and hopefully saleable. The cost of transforming the object is subtracted from the price that it is later sold for and any profit is given to the person who gave Sarah the object.

In this week’s three remaining programmes the experts will be Anthony Devine, Daniel Heath, Norman Wilkinson, Emma Walker, Alex Simon and Rupert Blanchard. They say that one person’s rubbish is another person’s treasure and this programme shows that with some imagination and talent things that one person no longer wants can be turned into something that others do. With its amusing narration and feel good factor this is a programme which highlights people’s creativity. Ian K