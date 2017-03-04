One in three married people want to sleep alone due to partner’s habits

Britain is a nation of super snoozers desperate to enjoy another five minutes in bed rather than attacking the day, according to new research.

A study of 1,163 adults carried out by interiors retailer Furniture123.co.uk found 78 per cent snooze every day, on average 4 times-a total of 36 minutes-before they actually get up.

The survey quizzed the nation on their sleeping habits, and found that 51 per cent of respondents claim they sleep talk and 24 per cent said they sleep walk.

Of those surveyed who are married, one in three say they would prefer to sleep alone due to their spouse’s sleeping habits, and nine per cent say they currently sleep in separate rooms because of this.

Stealing the bed sheets topped the poll as the most irritating sleep habit experiences for married adults, while snoring came in second place; 45 per cent sleep with more than two pillows, while 41 per cent sleep with one leg out of the duvet.

Mark Kelly, Furniture123.co.uk’s marketing manager, said: “What I find interesting from the research, is the length of time Britons are snoozing for in the morning as oppose to just getting up - it would be so much more beneficial for them to just set their alarm later and get up immediately.

“It’s also interesting to see how the nation consider sleeping with their other halves. It’s clear that Brits value their sleep, and by sharing a bed with somebody who has bad habits such as snoring, wriggling around in bed and stealing the duvet, it’s impacting on the quality of their sleep which is annoying.”