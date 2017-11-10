On the trail of Halloween prizes in Kirkcudbright

Pre-school children (plus not-so-young pre-school youngsters!) and their families enjoyed a Halloween evening trail around Kirkcudbright – encountering witches, cats, big black bats, ghosts and goblins; as well as spiders, bubbles, feelie-buckets, pumpkins, stones, crocodiles and mummies.

Trail organisers Kirkcudbright Pre-School Group are grateful to everyone who helped make it such a community event, which raised about £450 towards new equipment. Thanks also to the arts and crafts trail and summer festivities teams for support. The fancy dress competition was won by brother-and-sister combinations Ryan and Mia (left), and Gavin and Tanya (right) – who received a bucket of Halloween goodies.