Old showfield buy-out planned

A steering group has been set up to look into the possibility of a community buy-out of the old showfield in Wigtown.

A public meeting was held last night in the County Buildings, called by the newly formed Wigtown and Bladnoch Community Initiative, to gauge interest in such a project.

A WBCI spokesman said: “The Showfield on Southfield Lane has stood empty for 25 years. WBCI has been formed to regain community ownership, as we feel that it would greatly enhance Wigtown. Initial ideas for the future use of the Showfield have included affordable housing and business units, an area for outdoor events with space for a marquee and grassy parking area, a community orchard and various projects.

Using Community Right to Buy legislation, we aim to register an interest in the Showfield, thus giving an opportunity to buy the land at market value if it becomes available for purchase.”