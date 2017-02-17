Nurse Breckenridge honoured for her valuable war service

Galloway’s Great War continues at home and abroad in 1917 as the Gazette recorded the contribution to the war of one Galloway woman.

The Galloway Gazette, 10th March, 2017

NURSE HONOURED

Nurse M Breckenridge, Voluntary Aid Detachment, had her name brought to the attention of the Secretary of State for War for her valuable services rendered in connection with the fighting. She was the eldest daughter of Mr Charles Breckenridge, Newton Stewart. She was a member of the local VAD, when the war started and her nursing experience was gained at the Glendarroch Convalescent Auxiliary Hospital near Kirkcowan. She then volunteered for service at a General Hospital and worked for 11 months at the Scottish National Red Cross Hospital, Bellahouston, Glasgow. Her family and friends were very proud that her good work was publicly recognised.

FOOTMAN KILLED

Bad news arrived for the McGuigan family of Creebridge, after their son, Private Alfred McGuigan, Machine Gun Corps, Black Watch, died in action on 2nd February. He worked as a footman for Rear-Admiral Johnston-Stewart at Glasserton, Whithorn, before joining up in 1915, where he was known a bright, cheerful servant.