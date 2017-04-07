New Quay Zone set to open by end of April

It was more than the sun that shone on Saturday – it was also the five golden tickets being presented to five lucky winners.

The prize? Far better than a wander round a boring old chocolate factory ... they were invited to take an exclusive tour of the fabulous new leisure centre in Girvan.

Three of the lucky winners – Lauren Borland, Margaret Davidson, Lennox Neil, Dawn Parker and Ann Robertson – came along on Saturday to collect their prize and hear all about The Quay Zone and what will be on offer when it opens later this month.

As well as the Golden Ticket winners, Robert Whittington, winner of the naming competition which took place last year, was also invited to see his suggestion now displayed in pride of place on the front of the new building.

Ann Robertson of Barr Hill said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won. It looks amazing and I am looking forward to spending the day trying it all out.”

And Girvan’s Lauren Borland said: “It looks great, really promising and hopefully will inspire people back to the town. For the kids who have missed a generation of swimming it is spot on.

Dalmellington’s Dawn Parker told us: “Really excited to have won and will be bringing the family to use the facilities. It is just stunning, second to none, and when I am in Girvan I will definitely be using the space.”

Members of the board of Trustees of South Carrick Community Leisure (SCCL), the social enterprise who have worked long and hard for the creation of this facility in Girvan, in partnership with South Ayrshire Council, were also in attendance, along with Peter Linton, Rodger Hunter and Clark Macsephney, the newly-appointed centre managers, and Helen Moreland, who is assisting SCCL with marketing for the new facility.

After a warm welcome, trustee Eleanor McCarrey presented the winners with their Golden Tickets which invites them and three guests to spend the day at the centre, courtesy of the Quay Zone.

The presentation was followed by a guided tour of the new facility, starting with the long-awaited Pool Zone.

Here, the winners couldn’t wait to test the sparkling water of the deck level pool, in its bright, airy environment.

They expressed praise for the efforts made to ensure that the changing village and pool itself are fitted with the latest equipment used at the Commonwealth Games and Paralympics to ensure the pool is accessible to everyone, irrespective of age or physical ability.

It was clear to see that the new centre is much more than the long-awaited pool as on the ground floor, next to the café area, sits a fantastic multi-level children’s soft Play Zone.

Designed with an eye to Ailsa Craig, the adjacent harbour and its beautiful coastal location in mind, it provides a maze of routes, challenges, exhilaration and outright fun over four levels.

For the less adventurous, younger members of the community, there’s a specially-designed toddlers area.

On the upper floor, there are dual aspect windows in the soon-to-be equipped Gym Zone with great views.

The centre will open during the week of April 24 – keep up to date on the centre’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/thequayzone and look out for the centre’s website which is coming soon, or contact the Quay Zone on 01465 915200.