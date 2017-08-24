New charity CD from singer Tom

Country singer and charity fundraiser Ton Dingwall has just released his fifth CD ‘Friends’ to raise money for a local cause, this time it’s the Galloway Hills Medical Practices.

Tom says the money will be used to buy medical equipment, in particular home blood pressure machines, which the practices are currently short of.

The songlist on his latest CD has something there for everyone and can be purchased in Boots the Chemist and Laura’s Gift Shop in Newton Stewart and also at Wigtown Post Office.

All sales proceeds will go to the practices for the much needed equipment.