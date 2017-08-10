Museum open day

The recent ‘Afternoon at the Museum’ in Newton Stewart on Saturday, August 5th. raised £530 in bright sunshine.
Museum volunteers set up stalls outside the Museum while others are inside preparing to welcome locals and visitors alike.
As well as the traditional stalls and refreshments, people enjoyed seeing local spinners in action and a chance to browse round the wonderful collection of Museum exhibits. A huge thank you to all who helped make this a super event!
