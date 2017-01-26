Mull of Galloway project funding boost

Mull of Galloway Trust is delighted to announce it has bagged £1,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants of up to £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects every month. The Trust has been awarded £1,000 amd work will now continue on bringing the Lightkeeper’s Garden at the Mull of Galloway Lighthouse project to life.

Maureen Chand, Chairperson of the Mull of Galloway Trust said: “We are especially pleased that it had been a community vote for a special unique community project at the most southerly point of Scotland.”

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success. We been overwhelmed by the response of our customers and it’s been great to give people a say on how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Voting ran in stores from 1st December to 31st December with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the check-out in store.

Since launching in 2015, Bags of Help has awarded more than £25 million across more than 3,000 local projects.

Tesco customers will get the chance to vote for three different groups each month. At the end of each month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Emma Halliday, Community Enabler Coordinator at greenspace Scotland, said:

“It’s just the beginning for Bags of Help and we’re really excited about the future. The scheme will be permanently open for applications, and as grants can now be used for not just the development of, but also for the use of local outdoor spaces, we expect even more groups will now have the chance to benefit.

“It’s projects like these that really help to capture the public’s imagination by illustrating what can be achieved when communities are given the support and the encouragement they need to create better places where they live.”

Funding is available to groups who are seeking to use and develop outdoor spaces in ways that will benefit their local community. Anyone can nominate a local project and local organisations can apply. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp