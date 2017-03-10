MSP shows support for terminal illness charity

Galloway MSP Finlay Carson is supporting a call to “make every daffodil count” for Marie Curie as the terminal illness charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal gets underway.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign taking place throughout March. The charity is asking people to simply give a donation and wear a Marie Curie daffodil pin. All funds raised help Marie Curie Nurses be there for people living with a terminal illness in their own homes or at the charity’s two Scottish hospices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Marie Curie Nurses work night and day in people’s homes across the UK, and hospices provide expert care round the clock. In 2015/16 in the NHS Dumfries and Galloway area 444 patients were supported in 3,733 visits from Marie Curie. 17,400 people will need palliative care in the South Scotland area each year . Marie Curie continues to work with the new health and social care partnerships to ensure that palliative care services reach more people and everyone gets the care they need.

Finlay Carson said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal by Marie Curie is a fantastic effort that raises awareness for end of life care allowing people dignity and support in these difficult times.

“I would urge everybody to buy a daffodil and wear it with pride showing your support for the amazing work carried out by Marie Curie nurses across the country”

Richard Meade, Marie Curie Head of Policy and Public Affairs Scotland said: “One in four people, around 11,000 in Scotland, miss out on the care they need and that’s not good enough. Join our biggest annual fundraising appeal and help us provide vital hands on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones. Make every daffodil count by donating and wearing your daffodil pin.”

www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call 0800 304 7025. To donate £5, text DAFF to 70111*

*Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate. 98% of your donation is received by Marie Curie