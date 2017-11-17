‘Mrs Brown’ raises funds for Children in Need

There was two very special guests in Laura’s Gift Shop in Newton Stewart today helping to raise funds for Children in Need.

The pair were dead ringers for Mrs Brown and her best friend Winnie McGoogan from the hit BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Or maybe it was Laura and Tracey McGaw channelling their inner ‘Mrs Brown and Winnie as the two sisters seem to have temporarily disappeared from sight?

Whoever it is in the shop in Victoria Street today they are doing a fantastic job rasing funds for the annual children’s charity.

Why not pop in and see them yourself and donate to Children in Need at the same tine.