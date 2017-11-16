MP visits relationship group

Alister Jack MP and his wife, Ann, recently visited the Dumfries and Galloway branch of Relationships Scotland and met with John Dougan (Service & Development Manager), Morag Chisholm (Chairman) and Amanda Hannah (Manager of Child Contact Centres) to hear more about their work locally.

Relationships Scotland Dumfries and Galloway offer a wide range of services including counselling, family mediation, as well as child contact and family support.

They assist a large number of people in different circustances, ranging from couples who have recently split up or divorced and carers in need of support to individuals who suffer from medical conditions and young people who need counselling.

Alister said: “I am grateful to John and his team at Relationships Scotland D&G for inviting Ann and I to visit their premises in Dumfries and learn more about their services.

“As I visit groups and organisations across Dumfries and Galloway I never fail to be amazed at the amount of excellent work that goes on in this region, which very often goes unnoticed.

“This is an example of a local charity whose work makes a real difference to the lives of people struggling with various problems and conditions.

“It was a pleasure to meet with John, Morag and Amanda, and I would like to wish them every success for the future.”

Visit their website at http://www.relationships-scotlanddg.org.uk/