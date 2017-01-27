MP meets members of youth parliament

Dumfries and Galloway MP Richard Arkless recently met members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs) Jordan Todd, Emily Davies and Lewis Douglas to discuss the work of the Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) and the approaching 2017 elections.

MYSPs range in age from 14-25 and are democratically elected every two years with each of Scotland’s 32 different Local Authorities being represented by two members.

The SYP is independent of any political parties and Mr Arkless was keen to point out that he supports all of the candidates and was very proud of any young person that stands for election because they want to help people. Elections for the Parliament will be held in March this year. To find out more, please visit www.syp.org.uk

Mr Arkless said: “I was delighted to spend some time with Emily, Jordan and Lewis. I was particularly interested to hear about the Speak Your Mind campaign which focuses on raising awareness of the many issues associated with metal health and young people. It’s a great campaign that encourages young people to talk positively about mental health.”