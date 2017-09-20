MP asks pupils for Christmas card ideas

School pupils in Galloway are invited to take part in their MP’s Christmas card competition for 2017.

Alister Jack, the Member of Parliament for Dumfries and Galloway has, this week, launched a competition to design his official MP Christmas card.

The competition, the first of an annual event, is open to all children who are in Primary 5 or a Primary 5 composite class in the Dumfries and Galloway constituency.

Mr Jack has written to all primary schools in his constituency asking them to organise sessions for children to make their designs.

Mr Jack’s official MP Christmas card for 2017 will be professionally printed and sent out to local people, organisations and businesses across the region as well as the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Alister Jack said: “I am delighted to launch the competition to design my official Christmas card for 2017.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for children across Dumfries and Galloway to showcase their talents and creativity.

“I hope that lots of schools will take up the challenge and get involved”.

Prizes have kindly been sponsored by the Heathhall Business Centre and the overall winner will receive £100 worth of Amazon vouchers and two runners up will receive £25 worth of Amazon vouchers each.

Mr Jack will present the prize to the overall winner in early December.

Entries are to be submitted on a piece of unfolded A4 paper by Monday, 10th November. Any medium can be used, but pupils have been asked to remember that the image needs to be clear for reproduction purposes.

On the reverse of the entry, pupils should clearly state in block capital their full name, age and name of their school.

All entries should be posted to the following address:

Christmas card competition

Office of Alister Jack MP

20 Academy Street

Dumfries

DG1 1BY

The first Christmas card was created and sent in 1843. A man named John Calcott Horsley printed the first Christmas card for Sir Henry Cole. Sir Henry was a civil servant (Government worker) who had helped set-up the new ‘Public Record Office’ (now called the Post Office).