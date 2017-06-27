Morag brings joy to Romanian children

Glentrool resident Morag McIlwraith recently returned from a visit Romania as part of her work with the Children in Distress charity.

During her stay in Bucharest, she was presented with an award by the charity’s chief executive Alisdair Barron, to thank her for her fundraising work.

Morag, who has undertaken this volunteer work for 15 years, said she would like to thank the people of the area who regularly send in funds and knitted items for the charity.

If you would like to contact Morag to donate to Children in Distress telephone her on 01671 840315 or email her at morag.lorien61@btinternet.com

Morag is pictured with Rebecca, one of the children she supports.