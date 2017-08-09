Moira’s service to village rewarded

Moira Adams was the popular winner of the Port William Citizen of the Year Award last Thursday evening. Moira was nominated for the award by a resident in the village who wanted her years of work for community causes recognised.

Among the many things she undertakes is the annual Poppy Appeal collection in the autumn, something she has done for around 30 years. She is a member of the Community Association, helps out during the carnival week, and also helped the look of the village by weeding the whole of the ‘battery wall’ from the causeway to the ‘Bottle Hole’.

She is renowned for being a good neighbour to people in the street and as an Elder at Mochrum Kirk, does all the typing and printing of the weekly notification sheet, meeting minutes and reports.