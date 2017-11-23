Mochrum Concert enjoyed by all

A very entertaining concert was held on Sunday 19th November in Mochrum Church by local young musicians, presented by The Swallow Association.

David Sumner did a wonderful job introducing each performer and the audience enjoyed a great selection of pieces of music played from many different instruments. It was a fabulous concert enjoyed by all with time for socialising and enjoying refreshments together at the end.

Proceeds from the concert will be split between Mochrum Church, Galloway Music Festival and The Swallow Theatre Association.

The organisers extend a big thank you to everyone who took part and came along to show their support. Special thanks must go to Mrs Christine Job who accompanied many of the youngsters on the piano at the concert but also encourages and aids their musical development and participation in such events.