Loghan finds Nessie in Stranraer

A Stranraer schoolboy has spent the last three years hunting for the Loch Ness Monster and now thanks to VisitScotland his search is finally over.

Loghan MacDonald, 7, of Sandhead in Stranraer, became “obsessed” with the Loch Ness Monster after visiting the Highlands three years ago.

His search came to an end recently when he was surprised with not just one Loch Ness Monster but several of them at VisitScotland’s iCentre in Stranraer.

An appeal by Mum, Linzi, on social media for any old Nessie items to give to her young son was spotted by Inverness-based VisitScotland Operations Manager Tracie Denoon. Tracie collected the items from the iCentre in Inverness and arranged for them to be delivered to Loghan in Stranraer.

Linzi MacDonald said: “We visited the Highlands and Drumnadrochit three years ago and ever since then Loghan has been reading religiously about the Loch Ness Monster and had become quite literally obsessed. We live in Stranraer and you don’t see many items related to Nessie here.

“I appealed for any old items such as postcards, posters or book but didn’t expect the response that I received. This will literally make Loghan’s year!”

VisitScotland Regional Director Doug Wilson, who presented the gift to Loghan on behalf of Tracie, said: “We were delighted to respond to Linzi’s appeal and help make her son’s day with this Nessie surprise. The mystery and the intrigue of the Loch Ness Monster attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area every year.

“For many people, like Loghan, they remain enthralled by the legend years later.

“As our global campaign has identified, people feel the spirit of Scotland in different ways and we are delighted to do our part to help keep the spirit of the Loch Ness Monster alive for a young boy at the other end of the country in Dumfries & Galloway.”

